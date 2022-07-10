From Abel Leonard, Lafia

Nasarawa State First Lady, Silifat Abdullahi Sule stresses the need to maintain and protect peace in the State as a task that must be the responsibility of all the citizens.

This was contained in her Sallah message to the people of the state as Muslims all over the world on the celebration of the 2022 Eid-El-Kabir on Saturday at Gudi station, Akwanga Local Government.

Silifat Sule appealed to the people of the State to imbibe the lessons of generosity, forgiveness, kindness and sacrifice as demonstrated by Prophet Ibrahim who offered to sacrifice his son Isma’il and Allah provided a ram to be sacrificed in places of the son.

She noted that the essence of leadership is to serve humanity irrespective of ethnoreligious affiliations maintaining that, that’s the spirit of Nasarawa State.

She prayed God to release the blessings of Eid el Kabir on the Muslim Ummah and non Muslims alike and also lead Nigeria to a peaceful and successful 2023 general elections.

“We should remain organized, show love to one another and live in peace with one another”. Silifat added.

Daily Sun reports that personalities trooped into the Gudi residence of the Governor to felicitate with the first Lady family on the occasion of Eid el-Kabir, top on the list is the Wife of the Deputy Governor, Sheila Tosan Akabe and Permanent Secretary, Government House, Jibrin Giza who led Directors of Administration and that of Finance.

Others are the Women Wing of the Christian Association of Nigeria, Nasarawa State Chapter led by its Chairperson, Hauwa Yakubu who assured the First Lady of their support and continous prayers for the success of the present administration.

The Senior Special Assistant to the Governor on Guidance and Counselling, Josephine Mark Ter was also at hand as she led Tiv Women Association to share in the joy of the Eid celebration and attributed the peaceful coexistence being enjoyed in the state largely to the ingenuity of Governor Abdullahi Sule which she said deserves commendation.