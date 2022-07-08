From Abel Leonard, Lafia

The Speaker of the Nasarawa State House of Assembly, Ibrahim Balarabe Abdullahi, has felicitated with the Muslim community on this year’s Eid el-Kabir celebration and called for fervent prayers for the nation’s security and other challenges.

A statement by Press Secretary to the Speaker, Jibrin Gwamna, quotes Abdullahi as urging citizens to use the period to pray for the success of the 2023 general elections in the country.

Speaker Abdullahi, who is the Nasarawa State Amirul – Hajj and Leader of Nasarawa State Government’s delegation to this year’s pilgrimage in Saudi Arabia, underscored the significance of the festival of sacrifice hence the need for the period to be used for sober reflections through love and sacrifice.

The state’s number three citizen urged believers to use the period to strengthen their relationship with God and fellow human beings, especially the need for the well-to-do to support the less privileged in the society to give them a sense of belonging.

“Let us all continue to pray fervently for God Almighty to see our country out of these security challenges and other emerging challenges facing the nation,” he stated.

“We should also use this unique period to pray for the success of the upcoming general elections in the country.

“Pray and support our leaders at all levels to succeed, President Muhammadu Buhari needs our prayers, and our amiable Governor Abdullahi A Sule needs our support and prayers to enable them to succeed as well as all other leaders at all levels.”

Speaker Balarabe Abdullahi, while emphasising the need for all to be law-abiding citizens to remain committed to constituted authorities, wished all Muslims a successful Sallah celebration.