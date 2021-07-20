From Noah Ebije, Kaduna

The Senator representing Kaduna Central Zone, Senator Uba Sani has congratulated Muslim faithful in Kaduna State and Nigerians in general on the celebration of Eid-el-kabir, saying that every sacrifice made for sake of God and humanity will not go in vain.

Senator Sani in a Sallah message also said that hard times will not last as the country’s situation is not hopeless, urging the people to continue to pray, persevere and remain strong in the face of adversity.

“I dedicate this Sallah message to my long suffering people of Kaduna Central Senatorial Zone. Bandits, kidnappers and other criminal elements have laid siege to our important and strategic zone.

“Insecurity has continued to erode the gains we have made in the economic and educational fronts. Our people fear for their future. There is palpable fear, anxiety and despondency. But it is not a hopeless situation. The authorities are frontally, but quietly addressing the insecurity situation. Governor Nasir El-Rufai and security agencies are working assiduously to bring the situation under control. I assure my dear constituents that the results of these efforts would soon manifest.

“I urge my people to continue to cooperate with security agencies. Organize yourselves at the community level and put in place vigilance groups for intelligence gathering and early warning. Let us encourage our people to continue to persevere and remain strong in the face of adversity. We must be prayerful. If we hold on to Allah, He will make a way for us. The bad times will not last for long. Our people will smile again.

“I salute the Muslim faithful in Nigeria and globally on the special and joyous occasion of Eid-el-Kabir. Popularly referred to as “The Festival of the Sacrifice”, this celebration honours the willingness of Prophet Ibrahim (AS) to sacrifice his son, Ismail as an act of obedience to Allah’s command. This singular act by Prophet Ibrahim (AS) touched Allah’s heart and he was richly rewarded by the Supreme One.

“This teaches us that true and genuine sacrifices never go unrewarded. While making sacrifices, we may be derided, humiliated and ridiculed. But if we remain unwavering, focused and courageous, our sacrifices will bear fruit and we shall be elevated to a higher pedestal. Allah will reward us richly. Our fellow men and women will see us in a new light. Our suffering will give place to joy. As it is with our relationship with Allah, so it is with the difficulties and challenges we face in our communities today due to insecurity.

“Despite huge personal and collective challenges, we still hold tenaciously to our belief and trust in Almighty Allah. Allah sees our hearts and will never abandon us. He will eventually touch the hearts of the wicked and cause a change in their ways. If they remain hard hearted, He will put them in their proper places. Our communities will experience peace again”.

