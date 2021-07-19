From Rose Ejembi, Makurdi

Benue State Governor Samuel Ortom has called on the people of the state and other Nigerians to continue to pray and support the peace and unity of the country.

The governor, who made the call on the occasion of this year’s Eid el-Kabir celebration, emphasised that the safety of lives and property in all parts of the state will remain the priority of his administration.

He posited that the current spate of insecurity where hundreds of school children are kidnapped daily in parts of the country, armed herders frequently attack farming communities and kill many people, as well as other acts of terrorism can only be surmounted if security agencies are given adequate support.

Governor Ortom, in a statement by his Chief Press Secretary, Terver Akas, stated that Eid el-Kabir offers all Muslims the opportunity to exemplify the virtues of piety, honesty, charity and generosity, according to the teachings of Prophet Muhammad.

‘He gives assurance that the present administration will continue to uphold the values of transparency, accountability, justice and equity in serving the people of the state.

‘Governor Ortom once again appreciates the understanding and support Benue people have given him since 2015 despite the challenges the State Government has faced within the period.

‘He wishes the people of the state a joyful Eid el-Kabir celebration,’ the statement concluded.

