John Adams, Minna

The North Central Governors’ Forum (NCGF) has urged Muslims in the country to remain committed to the pursuit of peace, growth and development of the country in face of the current challenges facing Nigeria as a nation.

The North Central Governor’s Forum enjoyed Muslim faithful to imbibe the lessons of the religious festival which reinforces the spirit of sacrifice, tolerance and total submission to the will of Allah among others as they celebrate this year’s EID-EL-KABIR.

The Chairman, North Central Governors’ Forum and Governor of Niger state, Alhaji Abubakar Sani Bello in a statement in Minna by his Chief Press Secretary Mary Noel-Berje, expressed gratitude to Almighty Allah for His boundless blessings and allowing Muslims all over the world to witness another significant religious festival “which focuses on faith and total submission to His will as exemplified by Prophet Ibrahim’s willingness to fulfill Allah’s command to sacrifice his son Ismael.

“We need to use this occasion to deepen our Faith like Prophet Ibrahim who obeyed Allah to Sacrifice his Son, Ismael considering the fact that faith in Almighty God and obedience to His commandments are the foundations of our relationship with God.”

The statement further added that North Central Governor’s Forum remained committed to the pursuit of peace, growth and development as well as continued corporate existence of the region in particular and the country as a whole.

According to the Forum, “the society is experiencing the most difficult times following the outbreak of COVID-19 Pandemic which has affected various spheres of the economy of the State, Country and the World at large.”

The Governor said Sallah celebration which is often occasioned by Eid Prayers, animal sacrifice, social gathering, exchange of gifts and visitations should be a low-key affair to curtail the spread of Coronavirus.

The Forum therefore advised that the usual Eid prayers should be observed in Jumma’at Mosques and in compliance with safety protocols of COVID-19, explaining that social gathering should not be observed.

He said this is one of the ultimate sacrifices that is expected from the Muslim faithful at this time of the COVID-19 Pandemic adding that the significance of the season is to encourage piety, self-discipline and sacrifice.

The Forum then congratulates Muslims for the opportunity by Allah to enable them witness yet another Eid-El-Kabir, and prayed for a successful celebration and charged them to remain devoted to their beliefs.