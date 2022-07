From Lateef Dada, Osogbo

The Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps (NSCDC), Osun State Command, has deployed 1,457 personnel for the Eid-el-Kabir celebration to ensure adequate security.

The State Commandant, Agboola Sunday, disclosed this in a press release by the command’s spokesperson, Atanda Olabisi.

He urged the Muslim faithful to use the medium of the Eid-el-Kabir celebrations to pray for the country.