From Joseph Inokotong, Abuja

Ahead of the 2021 Eid-el- Kabir celebration, the Commandant General of the Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps NSCDC) Ahmed Audi has ordered a massive deployment of officers and men of the corps to every nooks and crannies of the country.

Most especially, they are to man all identified flash points to ensure that the public is safe and government infrastructures are securely guarded before, during and after the festive season.

The directive is contained in the CG’s message to all Zonal Commanders and the 36 State Commandants including the Federal Capital Territory (FCT), where he charged them to ensure a hitch free Ramadan celebration and general safety of all dwellers in the country.

Dr Audi reiterated that the Corps would vigorously and relentlessly continue to pursue its mandate of safeguarding all critical national assets and infrastructure such as petroleum pipelines, gas pipelines, communication equipment, railway sleepers, manholes and so on, which are easy targets for vandals and criminals during festive seasons.

He ordered an immediate deployment of personnel to strategic locations nationwide in order to prevent vandalism or attack on all assets and infrastructures that are considered critical and sensitive to the collective survival of the people while not forgetting to provide security to places of worship, motor parks, recreation centers and other flash points through 24 hours surveillance and routine patrols to prevent crime and guarantee safety, peace and crisis free celebration.

The NSCDC boss, who spoke through DCC Olusola Odumosu, Director, Public Relations, NSCDC National Headquarters, Abuja, revealed that the newly established Rapid Response Squad of the corps is on standby as a reserve force and have been placed on red alert and equipped with necessary tools to respond to any emergency in any part of the country.

He re-emphasized the need to always maintain peace and stability in the country and urged all well-meaning Nigerians to remain vigilant and security conscious while at the same time working in collaboration with all security agencies by giving them useful information to help fight insecurity in real time.

The Commandant General promised that the NSCDC will be in the vanguard of the grassroots security to ensure safety of the civil populace, re-assuring that the Corps patrol, surveillance teams and other specialized units such as SWAT, CBRNE, k9 units, Special Force and the Armed Squad have been deployed nationwide and are determined to work tirelessly to ensure safety of lives and property.

Audi appealed to mischief makers to turn a new leaf and discontinue with such infamous behaviour, and warned that any person apprehended for either making trouble or disturbing the peace will be prosecuted in accordance with the laws.

The CG enjoined the Muslim faithful to celebrate modestly and called on those who have enough to eat and drink to look around their neighbourhoods for those who may not be able to afford and share this moment of love with them, especially orphans and less privilege in the society.

He congratulated President Muhammadu Buhari and all Nigerians at home and in Diaspora for witnessing this year’s Sallah celebration; he prayed for peace to reign in the country and emphasised that the country’s strength as a nation lies in its unity and diversity.

Audi also called on the Muslim faithful to extend their joy to people of other faith as this will further help to foster oneness in the nation.

