Joseph Inokotong, Abuja

The Commandant General (CG) of Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps (NSCDC), Abdullahi Gana Muhammadu has ordered massive deployment of personnel across the nation for the Eid-el-Kabir festival.

This directive became necessary following the declaration of Thursday and Friday as public holiday to mark the Eid-el-Kabir festival, a period set aside by Muslim faithful to offer sacrifice to Allah, give alms to the needy and show love to all concern.

He charged the State Commandants to work in synergy with other sister agencies and urged the personnel to be civil and diplomatic in their approach to the populace.

The CG who spoke via a statement, by DCC Emmanuel Okeh, the CDPRO yesterday in Abuja ordered personnel to be deployed to prayer grounds, shopping centres, malls, recreation centres, black spots and areas considered to be vulnerable to attack.

He noted that hoodlums, vandals, terrorists and those with sinister motives that target festive periods to carry out their dastardly act would be made to face the full wrath of the law if caught.

Gana reiterated that apart from the deployment of personnel, specialised units such as SWAT, CBRN, Rescue Team, Ambulances, Armed Squads and Sniffer dogs would be strategically positioned for quick intervention.

He urged the public to report any case of emergency, flood, collapse building, vandalism and other criminalities to the Corps.

Gana charged parents and guardians to warn their wards from getting themselves involved in any act that is capable of affecting the peace of the nation before, during and after the festival as anyone caught will be made to face the wrath of the law.

Why congratulating Muslim faithful, he encouraged them to emulate the qualities of Prophet Mohammed by living an exemplary life that depicts their true practice by preaching and praying for peace in the nation and not to see the event as an opportunity to engage in merrymaking alone or indulge in an act that is unholy.