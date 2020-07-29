Ahead of the Eid-el-Kabir festival, the Ogun Traffic Compliance and Enforcement Corps (TRACE) has vowed to enforce all traffic rules and COVID-19 protocols in the state.

The Corps’ Commander and Chief Executive Officer of TRACE, Seni Ogunyemi, said this in a statement issued in Abeokuta on Wednesday.

Ogunyemi in the statement envisaged increased human and vehicular movements on the Ogun traffic corridors during the festival with attendant traffic build-ups, breakdown of vehicles, obstructions and road crashes.

He, however, said that the corps and other sister agencies would ensure strict adherence to COVID-19 protocols in order to flatten the curve of the pandemic.

Ogunyemi said that operatives of the corps would be at strategic check- points as well as diversion and construction zones across the state to check the excesses of motorists.

While wishing all Muslim faithful a happy celebration, the TRACE boss enjoined motorists to obey traffic rules and observe COVID-19 protocols for the safety of all.

He also urged the public to contact TRACE through its hotlines on 0703 411 0281 (text only), 0810 179 2333 and 0803 491 9165 in case of emergencies and other enquiries. (NAN)