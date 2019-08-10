CLEMENT ADEYI, Osogbo

Governor Adegboyega Oyetola of Osun State has called on the Muslim faithful to strive to emulate the virtuous life of total obedience, love, justice and self sacrifice of Prophet Ibrahim, which he described as the whole essence of Eid-el Kabir celebration.

The governor also urged Muslims to ensure that they make only those promises they know they can keep.

According to a statement by the Chief Press Secretary to the governor, Ismail Omipidan, in Osogbo, the state capital, at the weekend, the governor made the call to the people of the state on the occasion of Eid-el- Kabir. He stated that the observance of such virtues would take the state to the Promised Land.

“The Eid-el Kabir has no doubt presented another opportunity for us as Muslims and indeed all Nigerians to reflect on the state of affairs in the country and walk in the right direction to turn the fortunes of the state and the country around,” the governor said.

“I congratulate the Muslim Ummah and I urge them to emulate the great virtues of Prophet Ibrahim of total obedience, love, justice and self-sacrifice, which is the whole essence of this celebration. As Muslims, we must ensure that we make only promises that we know we can keep,” he stressed.

“I have no doubt that with prayers and the right attitude and policies that our administration has so far brought to bear, our state will emerge stronger, going forward.”

The governor wished the Muslim faithful and the country a happy Eid-el-Kabir.