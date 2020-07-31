The Association of Local Government of Nigeria (ALGON) in Oyo State has called on Muslims to embrace the virtues of sacrifice, love, faith and unity as they celebrate the Eid-el-Kabir.

The group made the call in a statement in Ibadan by its Chairman, Ayodeji Abass-Aleshinloye.

The association said the celebration was a clarion call for Nigerians to imbibe the lessons of the season such as sacrifice, sincere commitment to righteous conduct as well as selfless service to God and humanity.

It said the significance of the season should be beyond merriment, adding that Muslims must prepare to offer animal sacrifice in the prescribed days of the festival and ensure piety as well as self-discipline.

The association also called on Nigerians to shun any act capable of heating up the polity or causing distrust among ethnic and religious groups.

“As we celebrate this auspicious occasion, let us renew our faith in our nation and implore the Almighty Allah to restore to us our great values

“We pray for values that place high premium on human life, neighbourliness and love as we ventilate our faith in the unity of our dear country.

“This period requires more patience, tolerance, endurance, patriotism and greater willingness to make personal sacrifices for the good of all,” it said.

It further advised Nigerians to take responsibility against the spread of COVID-19 and adhere strictly to all protocols prescribed by relevant authorities.

The association wished all Muslims a peaceful celebration while calling for fervent prayers against insecurity, instability and the COVID-19 pandemic.(NAN)