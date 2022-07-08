From Kenneth Udeh, Abuja

Niger State Governor and Chairman North Central States Governor’s Forum NCSGF Abubakar Sani Bello has urged Nigerians not to lose hope as result of its current challenges especially in the aspect of security. Gov Sani gave the charge while facilitating with Muslim Ummah in the state as they joined their counterparts all over the world to celebrate Eid-El-Kabir.

In a Sallah goodwill message issued the Chief Press Secretary to the Governor, Mary Noel-Berje ,the Governor urged Muslims to renew their commitment to the pursuit of peace and progress of the country noting that the society will be a better place to live in for everyone if there is relative social equilibrium.

While also enjoining the Ummah to imbibe the virtuousness of obedience, tolerance, faith, perseverance and sacrifice as exemplified by Prophet Ibrahim (A.S.).

The Governor said Muslim faithful must use the period and pray for an end to the incessant security challenges that has bedeviled the state in particular and the country as a whole.

Governor Sani Bello called on followers of all religions to tolerate one another and assist the less privileged in the society as one of the surest ways of reducing poverty and the attendant insecurity that comes with it.

According to him, humanity is fast losing its essence because of the obvious disregard to the teachings and practices of our religions.

Governor Sani Bello regretted the heinous crimes and terror attacks unleashed on some parts of the state by armed bandits stressing that the nation must rise up against all those perpetrating violence and insecurity in the society.

The Governor admonished Muslims to continue to promote peace, tolerance and harmonious coexistence in the society adding that it is only genuine love and an enduring social equilibrium that can frustrate the spread of violent ideologies in the society.

He used the opportunity to call on all eligible citizens who have not registered or obtained their permanent voters’ card to leverage on the extended/continuous voter registration period by INEC to exercise their civic responsibility ahead of the 2023 general elections.

Governor Sani Bello, again, wished all intending Pilgrims to this year’s Hajj a successful exercise and urged them to pray for peace in the state as well as be good ambassadors of the state while in the holy land.