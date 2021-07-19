By Christopher Oji, Lagos

Lagos State Police Command said it has deployed adequate security for a hitch-free Eid el-Kabir celebration.

The Command said it has restrategised and deployed adequate human and material resources with a view to fortifying security across the state before, during and after the festive period.

The Commissioner of Police, Lagos State Command, Mr Hakeem Odumosu, made the assurance Monday, July 19, during a security meeting with the Area Commanders, Divisional Police Officers, Heads of Departments and Special Squads at POWA Hall, Oduduwa, Ikeja.

In a statement by the Lagos State Police Public Relations Officer PPRO CSP Olumuyiwa Adejobi, he stated: ‘The Lagos State Police Command, as contained in an Operation Order prepared for the Eid el-Kabir celebration, has put measures in place to manage possible heavy traffic in and out of Lagos State due to increased movement of people for Sallah celebration and the ongoing massive road rehabilitation in the state.

‘The Command has also taken into consideration the likelihood of hoodlums who might want to leverage on the heavy traffic in the state and attack motorists in traffic. The Commissioner of Police has thereby ordered that a large number of surveillance motorcycles, Anti Traffic Robbery teams and intelligence apparatuses should be deployed to strategic places, especially areas that are vulnerable to attacks, to monitor the traffic and keep hoodlums at bay.

‘Odumosu, therefore, directed the officers and men of the Command to be alive to their duties and ensure the provision of adequate security for lives and property of the good people of Lagos State, especially Muslim faithful and fun-seekers, during the festive period and beyond.

‘In furtherance of the command’s repeated fights against crimes and criminality in the state, Odumosu directed the tactics Commanders and Special Squads to embark on a continuous and massive raid of identified black spots in their respective areas of responsibility and such raid must be purposeful and credible so as to be in tune with the Standard Operating Procedure of the Nigeria Police Force and the international practices.

‘Odumosu, while admonishing Muslim faithful, fun-seekers and the good people of the state to celebrate Eid el-Kabir with decorum and moderation, assured the general public of improved security system in the state.’

Breaking News, Nigerians can now work in Nigeria and get paid in US Dollars, click hereto apply today.