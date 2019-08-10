PAUL OMOKUVIE, Bauchi

The Bauchi State Police Command has deployed 3,067 police officers across the state to ensure a hitch-free Eid-el-Kabir celebration.

The state Commissioner of Police Abu A. Sani, disclosed this in a press statement signed and issued to newsmen in Bauchi by the command’s Public Relations Officer, DSP Kamal Datti Abubakar.

Sani said that the command would collaborate with relevant security agencies as well as other stakeholders to provide adequate security at all Eid praying grounds across the 20 local government areas of the state.

He stressed that the command had resolved to ensure peace throughout the period and beyond.

CP Abu Sani warned that the command would deal with hoodlums, political thugs and other disgruntled elements that might attempt to cause a breakdown of law and order before during and after the festive period.

The commissioner who used the platform to wish all Muslims in the state a peaceful celebration, urged them to report any suspicious thing to the police or other relevant security agencies for prompt actions