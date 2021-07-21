By Christopher Oji

The Lagos State Police Command during the Sallah celebration raided some black spots, specifically Oshodi Oke and Oshodi Under Bridge, where 103 suspects were nabbed and recovered with dangerous weapons.

According Lagos State Police Public Relations Officer (PPRO)CSP Olumuyiwa Adejobi:” The Commissioner of Police, Lagos State, CP Hakeem Odumosu, had ordered the Tactical Commanders and Commanders in charge of the Rapid Response Squad and Taskforce, to go after hoodlums and miscreants who might want to create security threats and attack unsuspecting Lagosians during and after the Eid-El Kabir celebration in the State.

“On the strength of the Commissioner’s of Police instruction, the Commander Taskforce and team embarked on the raid of Oshodi area of the State and arrested the suspects, recovered drugs and weeds suspected to be Indian hemp and dangerous weapons.

“The Commissioner of Police, Lagos State, due to some complaints received and isolated cases of robbery in traffic and harassment at Oshodi area, has ordered the Commander RRS, CSP Yinka Egbeyemi and Commander Taskforce, CSP Sola Jejeloye, to consistently raid and police Oshodi area and other identified areas that are vulnerable to attacks.

“Equally, the police operatives attached to Sagamu Road Division Ikorodu on 19th July, at 1.30pm, arrested one John Okibe, 36, at Aleje area of Ikorudu for threatening and attempting to rob a POS operator. The suspect, who was arrested with a toy gun, has confessed to the crime.

“The CP ,has therefore ,ordered that the hoodlums be charged to court accordingly as the command plans more raids of such black spots in the state. CP Hakeem Odumosu also charged other tactical Commanders to go after hoodlums and miscreants in the state in order to get the state rid of crimes and criminality”.