The Police Command in Niger on Monday said it recorded no crimes during and immediately after the Eid-el-Kabir celebrations in the state.

The Commissioner of Police in the state, Mr Adamu Usman, told News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) on Monday in Minna that the celebrations also went on peacefully across the state.

“We had hitch-free Sallah celebrations across the state and no arrests were made during and after the festivities.

“The entire exercise was conducted without threat to lives and property across the 25 local government areas,” Usman said.

He commended residents of the state for cooperating with security personnel deployed to provide security in the state.

He called on the residents to support the efforts of the command by providing useful information that would assist it in preventing crime and apprehending criminal elements. (NAN)