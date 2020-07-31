Ndubuisi Orji, Abuja

The people’s Democratic party caucus in the House of Representatives has urged urged Muslim faithful in the country to use the occasion of this year’s Eid el Kabir celebration to pray for peaceful coexistence.

The caucus chairman, Kingsley Chinda, in statement, felicitated with Muslim across the world, particularly those in Nigeria, and charged them to continue to exhibit the spirit of tolerance, mutual love and sacrifice for others.

The lawmakers also charged Muslim faithful to use the occasion of the Eid el Kabir to pray for the unity, peace and progress of the country, especially in in view of the killings, kidnappings and general state of insecurity and other challenges confronting the country

“We hereby for ourselves, our families and constituents join well meaning Nigerians to felicitate with Muslim faithfuls across the globe, particularly those in Nigeria, on the occasion of this year’s Eid El Kabir celebrations.

“As a caucus, we most heartily rejoice with our muslim brethren and urge them to use this occasion to continue to exhibit the spirit of tolerance, sacrifice, mutual love and peaceful coexistence with others, particularly in view of the numerous man made challenges facing us as a people to include the several killings, kidnappings and general state of insecurity across the country.

“Moreso coupled with brazen and bold face corruption promoted by an inept and unsustainble public polices and programmes; divisive tendencies occasioned by invidious governmental policies and actions, prayers are needed.

“Equally of concern to us is the need for everyone to stay safe and help stop the spread of the dreaded Corona virus which is a global pandemic ravaging several countries of the world,” they stated.