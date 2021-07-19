By Lukman Olabiyi, Lagos

Lagos State Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu and a Senior Advocate of Nigeria (SAN), Kunle Adegoke, have congratulated Nigerians, especially Muslims across the country on the occasion of the Eid el-Kabir festival.

In separate statements, both the Lagos State Governor and Adegoke, a former governorship aspirant in Osun State rejoiced with Muslims on Eid el-Kabir celebration.

Governor Sanwo-Olu specifically urged Lagos residents to celebrate with caution in the wake of the third wave of coronavirus infections in Nigeria and also advised them to keep to all the COVID-19 protocols.

The governor’s el-Kabir message was contained in a statement issued on Monday by his Chief Press Secretary, Mr Gboyega Akosile.

Both the governor and Mr Adegoke implored the Muslim faithful to imbibe the lessons of the sacrifice made by Prophet Ibrahim and work for the peace, stability, unity and progress of the country.

Governor Sanwo-Olu’s statement reads: ‘On behalf of my family and government of Lagos State, I join millions of people around the world, to wish our Muslim brothers and sisters in the state and in Nigeria happy Eid el-Kabir, which comes with significant lessons for mankind.

‘Eid al-Adha has become a symbolic event in the history of mankind, following the events that led to the sacrifice by Prophet Ibrahim, who held tenaciously to his faith in God despite his unpleasant circumstances at the time.

‘The festival, therefore, reminds us that there will always be great rewards when we have abiding faith and patience in trying periods, persistence in prayers and tenacity in our belief, as well as sacrifice for the progress of mankind and development of our society.’

