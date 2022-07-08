From Joseph Obukata, Warri

Security personnel have been deployed to strategic locations in Delta state by the state Commissioner of Police and State Commandant of the Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps (NSCDC).

The deployment across the state followed this year Eld-El Kabir celebration slated for Saturday 9th to Sunday 10th July 2022.

A statement by Delta Police Command’s spokesman, DSP Edafe Bright, said that the State Commissioner of Police, CP Ari Muhammed Ali, has assured all Muslim faithfuls in the State of the provision of adequate security and free flow of traffic in the State in view of the forthcoming Eid-Kabir celebration.

The CP however warned cultists and mischief makers to steer clear as the Command will deal decisively with anybody who is found wanting.

“To this end, the CP has ordered massive deployment of personnel which includes special constabularies across the State for the purpose of providing adequate security in all Muslim prayer grounds and strategic locations in the State.

The CP also directed all DPOS to intensify raids of criminal hideouts and black spots within their areas of responsibilities.

The CP enjoined the Deputy Commissioner of Police in-charge of operations, Area Commanders, Divisional Police Officers, and Tactical Operations Officers to employ means of ensuring thorough supervision of personnel deployed for the actualization of peace and tranquility during and after the celebration.

The Commissioner of Police on behalf officers and men of the Command wishes all Muslim faithfuls a hitch free, and a happy Eid-Kabir celebration.

Meanwhile, the Delta State Commandant of the Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps (NSCDC) Commandant Akinsanya Iskilu Abiodun, has ordered the deployment of 2,292 officers and men to beef up security across the State.

In an e-statement personally signed, the Commandant charged all Heads of Departments, Heads of Unit, Area Commander’s, Divisional Officers to deploy massively across board in order to ensure a hitch free celebration.

“We have strategized efforts towards keeping our people safe and critical National Assets and Infrastructure protected before, during and after the sallah celebration”.

“The recent spate of insecurity challenges and protection of life and property calls for more proactive engagements, rather than reactive actions”

“It is high time we spot out and address areas of concern to our collective safety by deploying personnel adequately to protect the civil populace.

“Deltans deserve a safe and peaceful environment and we must not allow criminals and Vandals to hold us to ransom now or anytime during festivity”.

“I have ordered the deployment of over 2,292 personnel across all our formations for effective deployment to all nooks and crannies to address all forms of threats to insecurity”, Commandant Akinsanya assured.

The NSCDC Boss maintained that adequate security will be put in place to safeguard prayer grounds, recreation centers, markets, shopping malls, motor parks and all critical national assets and infrastructure within the State.

He also, charged those in riverine areas to deploy necessary equipment like boats for periodic patrol of the State waterways to beef up security and forestall illegal activities of vandals and bunkerers.

“The State Command under my watch are monitoring some suspected black spots and other vulnerable areas to prevent destruction of both human and material resources”, he said.

“In this time of celebrations, being targeted by criminals to carry out their nefarious activities, we must implore a new strategy, vigilance and effective action; the Command will not rest on its oars to ensure that crime and criminality is nipped at the bud and perpetrators are brought to justice to serve as deterrent to others.

“I therefore, urge the good people of Delta State to go about their legitimate businesses without fear, as our deployment will ensure safety and orderliness before, during and after the festivities”, Akinsanya reiterated.

“The deployed personnel for the Sallah operation were drafted from the Anti-vandal unit, Special Female Squad (SFS), Rapid Response Squad, Counter Terrorising Unit CTU, Department of Intelligence and Investigation DII, and the surveillance team to ensure covert and overt security operation before, during and after the celebration.

“I therefore, called on members of the public to assist NSCDC and other security agencies with useful Information about suspicious persons or acts that could truncate the peace and stability of the State”.