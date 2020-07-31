John Adams, Minna

The Senator representing Niger East Senatorial District, Mohammed Sani Musa has urged Muslims and indeed all the people of his constituency to use the Eld El-Kabi to seek the face of Allah for the security challenges facing the entire Niger east constituency of Niger East.

Senator Musa said the increasing security threat in many communities across Niger East with attending loss of lives and wanton destruction of properties, including farmlands have made it imperative for people to pray to Allah for His intervention.

The Senator in a sallah message to the people of his constituency, said “like the Holy Prophet Muhammad (pbuh) interceded for believers while on earth, Muslims must make it an obligation to intercede for peace, unity, security and indeed prosperity of Niger East Senatorial District, Niger state and Nigeria as a whole.

“Let’s seek the face of Allah for peace, unity and progress of our land. Eid-El Kabir should not just be a time to eat and drink but also a time to intercede for others just as Prophet Muhammad (SWA) did during his sojourning here on earth,” he said.

Senator Musa whose constituency have been under siege from armed bandits for the past five years, also emphasized the need for Muslims to imbibe the sacrificial lifestyle and obedience of Prophet Ibrahim (SAW) who was willing to sacrifice his only son as commanded by Allah.

According to him, “all hands must be on deck in ensuring security of Niger East and the State in general, particularly by supporting the security agencies in discharging their responsibilities”.

On the issue of Coronavirus pandemic that has continued to claim lives across the globe, Senator Musa admonished the people to observe all laid down protocols to curb spread of the virus during Eid-el Kabir celebration.

He therefore congratulated all Muslim ummah on Eid-el Kabir and wished them a happy celebration.