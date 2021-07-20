The Director General – Conference of APC Support Groups and Aspiring Member of the All Progressive Congress, APC National working committee, Obidike Chukwuebuka has urged leaders to imbibe the lessons of Abraham’s sacrifice to Allah by shunning corrupt tendencies, selfish and evil desires, but toe the path of righteousness, the country will be better.

Obidike Chukwuebuka who made this statement on to the Press at the presidential villa, Abuja while congratulating Muslim faithfuls on their Sallah celebration.

He said,”On behalf of my family, over fifteen (15) million Nigerians who are members of the All Progressive Congress, APC Support Groups under the Conference of APC Support Groups. We congratulate the entire Muslim Community in Nigeria for the Eid El-Adha celebration.

“Let us continue to demonstrate love, selflessness, forgiveness, to promote peace in our daily activities as enshrined in the holy Quran and to be of service to those who are suffering and displaced. Nigeria is a blessed country and as such Nigerians must live in peace and harmony, regardless of religious, political and ethnic differences.

“It is necessary to remind ourselves of the lessons of Eidul Adha celebration in the tradition of Abraham’s complete submission to God and his readiness to sacrifice everything for Allah’s Pleasure.

“Today most human beings are not prepared to do the right thing or say the truth because of our love for materialism or worldly gains. At home, in the market place, in the offices, at schools, at workshops, and even at places of worship, most of us are dishonest, fraudulent, inconsiderate, and very selfish in our love for wealth and worldly pleasure. We cannot do away with our reckless immorality and corruption talk less of sacrificing our dearest things for the Pleasure of Allah and submission to

His will. Yet we all claim to believe in the legacy of Abraham. We should realize the promise of God to Abraham covers only the faithful and not the unjust or wrong doers.

Obidike further urged Nigerian leaders to urgently take bold steps towards banishing hunger from Nigeria.

“It is unpardonable for prices of food to be rising while many are jobless and those who have jobs are being owed salaries or are having their salaries static or reduced. In the management of the economy, all tiers of government and all hands must be on deck to ensure that the poor do not get poorer or the situation of food and nutrition does not get worse for every citizen.

And this is quite achievable with appropriate policies and determination irrespective of whatever happens to the fortunes of the economy. This is the least the rulers owed to the people.” Obidike concluded.

