July 28, 2020 (NAN) The Ondo State Police Command says it will deal with any criminal element that threatens the security of the state during the forthcoming Eid-el-Kabir celebrations.

The command’s Public Relations Officer, ASP Tee Leo-Ikoro, gave the warning in an interview with the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) on Tuesday.

Leo-Ikoro said that the command had deployed police officers in strategic locations to beef up security across the nooks and crannies of the state before, during and after the celebrations.

He said that the command was determined to ensure a crime-free celebration in the state.

He said: “We know that this is a festive period and so many people will be coming home for the celebration.

“So, we have deployed our men to all the flashpoints in order to beef up security in the state and ensure crime-free celebration by residents.

“We are warning criminals to stay away from the state because the command is on red alert to arrest them before, during and after the celebrations,” Lee-Ikoro said.

He further urged residents to adhere strictly to all COVID-19 protocols, especially wearing of face masks and maintaining social distancing, to check further spread of the pandemic. (NAN)