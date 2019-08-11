Tunde Omolehin, Sokoto

The Sultan of Sokoto, Alhaji Sa’ad Abubakar III, and Governor Aminu Waziri Tambuwal of Sokoto State have urged Nigerians to imbibe the spirit of godliness, and peaceful coexistence in the interest of national unity.

They made the calls on Sunday during their separate Eid-el-Kabir messages in Sokoto. The Sultan while addressing Muslims followers urged Nigerians to improve in terms of charity, perseverance and spiritual intercession for the nation.

He said that as a day of sacrifice, Muslims must seek divine intervention in all their activities. “I therefore appeal to all of you to pray for peace and unity of the country.

“We should pray and support our leaders to succeed in the effort of sustaining the peace and progress of the nation.

“We have seen a lot of commitments and dedication in the fight against insecurity, with our support and fervent prayers, we will surely succeed,” he said.

The Monarch equally urged Muslim faithful to always reflect on, and uphold the virtues of the Eid-el-Kabir such as patience, perseverance and brotherliness.

On his part, Governor Tambuwal urged Nigerian Muslims to fervently pray for peace during the Eid-el-Kabir celebration, adding that that using the period to pray for peace and tranquility would sustain the unity of the country.

The governor also said that the period should be used to renew the spirit of compassion and sacrifice in the service of the society.

“This is a season that symbolises sacrifice and faith in divine will, this is because all our success are out of the commitment to the will of Allah.

“It is by Allah’s grace that we are where we are today, I greet our people on this day and urge all of us to imbibe the spirit of sacrifice in our daily lives. Let us imbibe the lesson in the submission to the will of Allah by Prophet Abraham,” he said.

The governor further stated that the period also offered a moment for peoples’ good deeds in charity and generosity to strengthen their hands in prayers for societal progress and peace.

The governor however appealed to all Nigerians to dedicate this period to supplication for peace and tranquility in our land in view of the current security challenges.

He added that his administration shall sustain all efforts to cater for the well being and development of the people its represents.