From Sylvanus Viashima, Jalingo

The Taraba state command of Federal Road Safety Corps (FRSC) on Monday said the corps has deployed 97 personnel across the State to enhance compliance to road safety rules during sallah celebration.

Corps Commander Selina Williams, the Taraba Sector Commander, disclosed this during an interaction with journalists in Jalingo.

According to her, the personnel had already commenced patrols across seven routes in the state to ensure the motorists obey road safety rules for an accident free sallah celebration in the state.

“The command has deployed 97 personnel across seven routes in Taraba to ensure an accident free celebration of Sallah in the state. We deployed 25 officers and 72 Marshals who are already on patrol across the different routes in the state to ensure compliance to road safety rules.

“The corps has also deployed 38 special marshals and two ambulances on patrol in case of any eventuality during the period,” she said.

Williams noted that the corps was also carrying out enlightenments campaigns on radio and television stations as well and rallies in the motor parks to get motorists to strictly observe safety rules.

She urged the road users to ensure strict observance to COVID -19 protocol as they travel for sallah celebration.

