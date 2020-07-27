The Ogun Traffic Compliance and Enforcement Corps (TRACE) has warned motorists to desist from drunk driving and overloading during the Eid-el-Kabir celebration.

Mrs Temitope Oseni, the Owode-Ijako Unit Commander of TRACE, gave the warning on behalf of the Corps’ Commander of TRACE, Mr Seni Ogunyemi, in an interview with the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) on Monday at Ota.

Ogunyemi said that the warning became necessary to ensure safety of lives and property during the festival.

He cautioned motorists against taking intoxicating substances that could lead to accident and unnecessary loss of lives.

“We need to remind the motoring public to desist from any act or flouting of traffic rules and regulations that could lead to tragedy during the festive period.

“TRACE is appealing to motorists to drive with common sense, use their seat belts and desist from the use of mobile phones while driving,’’ he said.

The TRACE boss also urged them to limit their speed, refrain from overloading and adhere strictly to all the COVID-19 preventive measures.

Ogunyemi, however, said that TRACE personnel would be on the roads 24 hours to control traffic and respond to emergency cases during the period.

NAN reports that the Sultan of Sokoto, Alhaji Sa’ad Abubakar, declared July 31 as the 10th day of Zulhijia 1441 and the day of Eid-el-Kabir. (NAN)