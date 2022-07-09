From Oluseye Ojo, Ibadan

A member of the House of Representatives, Shina Peller, representing Iseyin/Itesiwaju/Kajola/Iwajowa federal constituency, has appealed to all Muslims in Nigeria to love the country and should always be driven by love for the nation, and fellow Nigerians.

He gave the charge on Saturday in his goodwill message to all Muslims on the occasion of the Eid-Al-Adha celebration, which was made available to journalists in Ibadan on Saturday by the Press Secretary, Office of Honourable Shina Peller, Mr. Kola Popoola.

Peller, the 2023 Oyo North senatorial candidate for Accord, said: “Hearty congratulations to fellow Muslim brothers and sisters all over the world on the occasion of this year Eid-Al-Adha. Recall that Eid al-Adha commemorates Prophet Ibrahim’s willingness to sacrifice his only son, Ismail, to God in fulfilment of his promise and as an act of obedience to God’s command.

“So, this period presents to us another opportunity to be more steadfast in faith and to embrace righteousness, love, peace, endurance, tolerance, forgiveness, justice, fairness and all the good things associated with Eid-Al-Adha celebration.

“Today is indeed a pious day for us as Muslims. However, we cannot call ourselves true believers until we start addressing and treating others the exact ways we’ll love to be addressed and treated. We cannot call ourselves real Muslims until we start embracing and preaching peace, which Islam denotes.

“Also, loving one’s land (country) dearly is another important thing God enjoins us to do as Muslims. So, we must be driven by love for our dear country and fellow Nigerians always. Importantly, we need to make this period count by praying fervently and contributing our quota towards achieving a better Nigeria that all will be proud of.

“This year Eid-Al-Adha is a very unique one to us as Nigerians because it is the last we’ll observe before the forthcoming 2023 general election, which will usher in the country’s next set of leaders; let’s leverage on it.”