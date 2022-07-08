From Tony John, Port Harcourt

Rivers State Governor Nyesom Wike has called for peace in the country to guarantee national stability and growth.

Governor Wike gave the advise in a statement signed by his Special Assistant Media, Kelvin Ebiri, congratulating Muslims on the Eid el-kabir celebration.

The state’s chief executive wished all Muslim faithful across the country happy Eld el-Kabir celebration.

He urged Muslims to always emulate the life style of Prophet Mohammed, stressing that Mohammed symbolised peace and tolerance.

Governor Wike prayed for peace and wisdom in solving the challenges facing the nation, especially the insecurity, and urged Muslim faithful in the state to remain peaceful as they join their counterparts all over the world to celebrate Eid el-Kabir.

The governor, who reminded Muslims of the significance of the celebration which is selfless sacrifice, total commitment and loyalty, enjoined them to first consider the interest of the nation before any other.

He assured that Rivers State Government will continue to protect the rights of every citizen in the state and also guarantee the freedom of worship and association as enshrined in the constitution.