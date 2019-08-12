Tony John, Port Harcourt

Rivers State Governor, Nyesom Wike, has felicitated with Muslims on the occasion of Eid-el-Kabir celebration, urging them to emulate Prophet Mohammed by imbibing the ideals of sacrifice as exemplified by him.

In a Sallah message, yesterday, Governor Wike said Eid-el-Kabir is a season of love, peace, friendship and sacrifice.

He urged Nigerians to embrace religious tolerance which would promote peace across the country and enhance national development.

The governor assured the people that Rivers government would work with security agencies to ensure the citizens celebrate the Sallah in peace and harmony.

He congratulated the Muslim community, assuring them that his administration would continue to partner them to move the state forward.

The governor thanked the state Muslim community for its support.

Meanwhile, Wike’s Chief of Staff, Chukwuemeka Woke, has called on Nigerians to remain committed to service as God will bless them at the appropriate time.

Speaking during a birthday church service in his honour at the First Baptist Church, Rumuakunde, Emohua Local Government Area, yesterday, Woke said God will never allow any worker to go un-rewarded.

He thanked God for his blessings over the years, saying he will continue to serve God and humanity all the days of his life.

Woke said everyone, who is privileged to have been blessed by God, should always reach out to the less privileged.

The chief of staff also applauded Israel Uchendu, his long time friend, for his commitment to improving the lives of the less privileged.

Also, Uchendu thanked God for the life of Woke. He said over the years; he has worked with him to spread the gospel of Jesus Christ.

He said God has been faithful to them, blessing them every step of the way. He prayed God to continue to protect and bless Woke.