TONY JOHN, Port Harcourt

Rivers State Governor, Nyesom Wike, has felicitated with Nigerian Muslims on the occasion of the Eid-el-Kabir celebration, urging them to emulate the Holy Prophet Mohammed by imbibing the ideals of sacrifice exemplified by the prophet.

In a Sallah message yesterday, Governor Wike said Eid-el-Kabir is a season of love, peace, friendship and sacrifice.

He urged Nigerians to embrace religious tolerance which would promote peace across the country and enhance national development.

The governor assured the people of the State that the Rivers government would work with the security agencies to ensure that the citizens celebrate the Sallah in peace and harmony.

He congratulated the Muslim community in the state on the Sallah celebration, assuring them that his administration would continue to partner with them to move the state forward.

The governor thanked the state Muslim community for the consistent support that they have always extended to his administration.