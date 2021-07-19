From Timothy Olanrewaju, Maiduguri

Borno Governor Babagana Zulum has announced N50 million, 5,000 bags of rice and 5,000 gallons of cooking oil to members of Civilian JTF and hunters.

Governor Zulum, while addressing leaders of the volunteer security groups in Maiduguri on Monday, said he invited them to appreciate the personal sacrifices made to complement security agencies in the state.

‘Let me convey my deep appreciation to members of CJTF and hunters for complementing the efforts of security agencies in the state. I call you to extend my appreciation for your efforts in repositiong the security of the state,’ the governor stated.

He said the money was a support for all the CJTF members and hunters to celebrate Eid el-Kabir with their families. He, however, noted that no amount of money could pay for the sacrifices made by the volunteers to bring relative peace to the state.

CJTF Chairman Ba’Lawan thanked the governor for the gesture and assured of their continuous dedication to their volunteer security watch.

