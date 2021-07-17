Kano State Commissioner for Women Affairs and Social Development, Dr Zahra’u Muhammad-Umar has distributed food items to over 150 staff of her ministry to celebrate Eid-el-Kabir.

The gesture is contained in a statement by the ministry’s Public Relations Officer, Mrs Bahijja Malam-Kabara issued in Kano on Friday.

The food items distributed included millet, rice and gari, among others.

The commissioner said the gesture was in appreciation of their contribution to the successes recorded by the government in moving the her ministry and the state forward.

She urged them to use the Golden Days (the first 10 days of the Islamic Month of Zul hijjah) in praying for peace and wellbeing of the state, and the nation at large.

In her remarks, the Director, Administration and General Services of the ministry, Mrs Mariya Hodi, thanked the commissioner for the gesture.

Malam Danjuma Yakubu who spoke on behalf of the beneficiaries, appreciated the gesture and prayed for a successful tenure of the commissioner. (NAN)

