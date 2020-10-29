President Muhammadu Buhari has urged all citizens, and the youths in particular, to shun all negative tendencies as manifested in the recent hijacking of peaceful protests to loot and destroy public and private property.

According to a statement by Senior Special Assistant to the President on Media and Publicity, Garba Shehu, Buhari urged that as Muslims in Nigeria join others all over the world to mark the Eid-el-Maulud, citizens should use the occasion to reflect on the virtues of the Holy Prophet by showing love and understanding for fellow citizens while exhibiting patience, honesty, sincerity, kindness and generosity in all their undertakings.

In a message to Muslims commemorating the birthday of Prophet Mohammed (SAW) Buhari reiterated his earlier promise to bring police officers responsible for misconduct as well as the looters to justice.

While noting that the country has so far managed the COVID-19 pandemic successfully by keeping the numbers as low as possible, he cautioned that Nigerians must not stretch their luck too far.

He, therefore, advised all citizens to continue to observe the COVID-19 protocols of social distancing, wearing of face masks, washing of hands and using hand sanitizers.

In its goodwill message, the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), urged Nigerians, particularly leaders, to use the occasion of Eid-el Maulud celebrations to kindle a national rebirth with actions that would reassure the people, reinforce the stability, unity and peaceful co-existence.

In a statement by its National Publicity Secretary, Kola Ologbondiyan, it also charged Nigerians irrespective of religious belief to pray for God’s intervention in the current social, economic and security challenges confronting the country.

It urged the Federal Government to promote discourse and policies that will restore unity and calm frayed nerves in the country.

Similarly, the All Progressives Congress (APC) pleaded with Nigerians to be circumspect, humane and measured in their utterances and actions.

APC, in a statement issued by it Deputy National Publicity Secretary, Yekini Nabena, urged Nigerians to resist individuals and interests that sow seeds of discord capable of inciting violence and dividing Nigerians along religious, ethnic and other perceived lines.

Lawan preaches peace, love,

President of Senate Ahmad Lawan, reiterated the commitment of the ninth National Assembly to the entrenchment of processes that would encourage the youth to tap their talents and pursue their dreams for the elevation of Nigeria.

Kalu harps on national unity

In his message, former governor of Abia State and Chief Whip of the Senate, Dr. Orji Uzor Kalu, admonished Muslim faithful to offer prayers for unity, peace and progress of Nigeria during this period.

He stressed that Nigerians must imbibe the spirit of togetherness, brotherhood and selflessness despite ethnic, religious and political differences for the sake of national well being.

The Senate Chief Whip called on Muslims to uphold the teachings of the holy Quran, while demonstrating forgiveness, piety, charity and patriotism in their daily pursuits.

In his goodwill message, Kalu applauded religious leaders for educating their followers and Nigerians at large on the need for religious tolerance and mutual respect, adding that Nigeria is better off as a united and indivisible entity.

“Nigeria must remain one united entity for Nigerians to reap the diverse potentials of the heterogeneous nature of the country.”

He called on youths to shun all acts violence, while admonishing Nigerians to channel their grievances against government through legitimate platforms, adding that the recent EndSARS protests was hijacked by hoodlums, thugs and miscreants resulting in loss of lives and properties.

The senator stressed that the political class must live up to expectations in meeting the yearnings and aspirations of the people, noting that the peaceful EndSARS protesters have made their demands known to the Federal Government, adding that the president deserves commendation for the immediate dissolution of Special Anti-Robbery Squad (SARS).

Wike preaches peaceful co-existence

Governor Nyesom Wike of Rivers called on Muslims in the State to promote religious tolerance and peaceful co-existence.

He said his administration will continue to promote religious tolerance among residents of the state.

He advised Muslim faithful to imbibe the virtues of love, peace, communal living and honesty which were qualities of Prophet Mohammed.

Ugwuanyi calls for sober reflection

Governor Ifeanyi Ugwuanyi of Enugu State called on all Nigerians to intensify prayers and reflect soberly on the challenges confronting the nation.

Ugwuanyi, in his goodwill message to President Buhari and other Muslim faithful, maintained that it is through intensified prayers, abiding faith in God and commitment to the core values of the nation’s founding fathers that the country’s efforts at sustaining peace, unity and progress will be fully actualised.