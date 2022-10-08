Gov Mai Mala Buni of Yobe on Saturday charged Muslims to use the Eid- el-Maulud occasion to pray for peace, security and prosperity of Nigeria.

Buni made the call in a message by his Director-General Press and Media Affairs, Alhaji Mamman Mohammed in Damaturu.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that Eid-el-Maulud is an Islamic celebration to commemorate the birthday of Prophet Muhammad (PBH)

“We should seize the opportunity provided by this occassion to pray for unity and prosperity of our state and dear country.

“Similarly, as we commence the 2023 electioneering process, l urge everyone to use this occassion to pray for a peaceful and successful election in 2023” Buni advised.

He said Prophet Muhammad (PBH) was sent to mankind to preach the worship of Allah, peace and love for one another.

The governor admonished Muslims to emulate the good virtues of the Prophet, including honesty, humility, peaceful coexistence and love for one another.

“If we emulate the life of Prophet Muhammad (SAW), the World will be a better place for all,” Buni assured.

He, however, cautioned against using the occasion to engage in acts contradictory to the life, character, teachings and practice of the Holy Prophet.

The governor wished all a happy, peaceful and memorable Maulud celebration.(NAN)