The FCT Minister, Malam Muhammad Bello, has urged all Muslims to adhere to the cardinal principle of peace upon which the religion of Islam is built.

Bello made the call in his Eid-El-Maulud message to the residents of FCT, in a statement on Thursday in Abuja.

“On behalf of the Federal Capital Territory Administration (FCTA), I congratulate the Muslim Ummah in the FCT on the occasion of Maulud Nabiyy of our noble Prophet Muhammad for the Islamic year 1442 after Hijra.

“As we all know, Maulud is a celebration of the birth of Prophet Muhammad. It is an occasion which calls for sober reflection and spiritual rejuvenation.

“As we celebrate this important moment, I urge all Muslims to adhere to that cardinal principle of peace upon which the religion of Islam is built,” Bello said.

He also enjoined all Muslims and other residents in the FCT to join their compatriots across the country to ponder deeply on the challenges currently confronting the nation.

The minister said there is an urgent need for Muslims to imbibe the true meaning of piety, sacrifice, patience, tolerance and fellowship in their relationship and dealings with fellow residents.

“We should not only embrace dialogue in settling our differences, but we should also reject all attempts by unpatriotic individuals or groups to incite violence which in the end is unrewarding.

“It is only by embracing dialogue that we can ensure peace in our polity and in this way, the lessons that Eid-el-Maulud teaches would have served its true purpose.

“We should also remember that the FCT is built on a foundation of unity and tolerance for all Nigerians. As residents of the FCT, we are obliged to imbibe and practice these principles.

“I want to use this occasion, therefore, to appeal to all FCT residents to continue to support efforts of the government to improve governance and revive the economy,” the minister said. (NAN)