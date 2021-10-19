Muslims and Christians have been urged to embrace peaceful co-existence by exhibiting good deeds, love and good neighbourliness.

Mr Diji Obadiah Haruna, the Chairman and Executive Director of the Christian–Muslim Peace Unity and Development Initiative of Nigeria, said this in statement made available to the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) in Kaduna.

He also told Muslims to follow the holy prophet’s tenets.

NAN reports that the Christian–Muslim Peace Unity and Development Initiative of Nigeria is a non-governmental organisation based in Kaduna.

While wishing the entire Muslim Umma all over the world a happy Eid-el-Maulud celebration, Haruna also prayed Almighty Allah to shower his blessings upon all and bless Nigeria.

He urged clerics to pray for Nigeria and the Nigerian Armed forces towards defeating insurgency in the country.

He urged Nigerians to support all those displaced due to insurgency, banditry, terrorism, by providing them with clothing and food items as harmattan season is approaching.

“We reiterate that people should observe ethics to reduce its hazards on our coastal and other sectors.

“We are yet to be free from COVID–19, hence we need to continue observing its protocol before, during and after the festivities,” he said. (NAN)

