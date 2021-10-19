From Kenneth Udeh, Abuja

Niger State Governor and Chairman North Central Governors Forum (NCGF), Abubakar Sani Bello has advocated the need for Muslim Ummah to reflect deeply over the unique conduct and lifestyle of Prophet Muhammad (peace be upon him) as they join their counterparts worldwide to mark this year’s Eid-el Maulud .

The Governor in a message to issued by his Chief Press Secretary, Mary Noel-Berje to commemorate the birth of the Holy Prophet Muhammad, said imbibing the spirit of love, patience, perseverance, humility, honesty, generosity and above all putting others first would guarantee peace, unity and Nigeria would be a better place to live in.

Governor Sani Bello explained that the life of Prophet Muhammad (peace be upon him) from birth to his death is a great lesson hence the Holy Qur’an which remains the main source of truth and knowledge in Islam was revealed through him while his teachings help humanity to become the best possible servants of Allah as well as a panacea to the challenges confronting mankind.

“I join Muslim faithful in celebrating the messenger of Allah through whom the Holy Qur’an was revealed to mankind. Indeed, from the birth of the Holy Prophet Muhammad ( peace be upon him) to his death should always serve as an inspiration to Muslim Ummah and his piety as a model for all of us”.

Governor Sani Bello regretted the attitude of some miscreants who use the religion of Islam as a facade to perpetrate heinous crimes stressing that the Muslim Ummah must rise up against all those promoting violence and insecurity in the country adding that only genuine love and an enduring social equilibrium can frustrate the spread of violent ideologies in the society.

The NCGF Chairman who noted that humanity is fast losing its essence because of the obvious disregard to religious teachings and practice, maintained that Prophet Muhammad (S.A.W) and indeed Islam preaches peace, tolerance, unity and cohesion.

The Governor reiterated his administration’s resolve to continue to execute people oriented projects in the state stressing that the APC-led administration remains focused in its service delivery to the citizenry.

He then congratulated Muslim faithful for witnessing this year’s Eid-el Maulud celebration in commemoration of the birth of the Holy Prophet Muhammad ( peace be upon him) and prayed for unity and peaceful coexistence, progress and development of the state in particular and the country in general.

