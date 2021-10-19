From Kenneth Udeh, Abuja

Managing Director and Chief Executive Officer of the Nigerian Film Corporation, Dr. Chidia Maduekwe has stressed the significance of tolerance and harmony strengthening Nigeria’s peaceful coexistence.

The NFC Chief executive made this known in his congratulatory message to Muslims on the occasion of the Eid-el-Maulud which commemorates the birth of the Islamic Prophet Muhammad.

Maduekwe, in a statement made available to newsmen Monday by NFC’s head publicity affairs Brian Etuk ,stressed that the occasion should remind Muslims, and all people of faith, of the virtues of peaceful coexistence, love and tolerance as taught and lived by the Holy Prophet.

He said the commemoration of the birth of the Holy prophet is a constant reminder of the need for Nigerians to eschew intolerance and accept one another regardless of tribe , religion or ethnicity.

“May the commemoration of the birth of Prophet Mohammed . (SAW) reminds us of his teachings on living in peace and harmony with one another. May Almighty God continue to bless the Federal Republic of Nigeria.

“The need for peace and tolerance cannot be overemphasised, especially during this period that our nation is facing security challenges. The Nigerian Film Corporation will on its part continue to utilise its mandate to encourage the production and promotion of film contents that will engender peace and harmony among Nigerians. Wish you all a happy celebration,” Maduekwe said.

