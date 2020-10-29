Chieftain and leader of the All Progressives Congress, APC, Chief Sir Marc Inyanagbo Wabara has felicitated with members of the Muslim community on the celebration of the birth of Prophet Mohammed.

He urged all Muslim faithfuls to pray for the peace of Nigeria, stressing that this period called for sober reflection and total dedication to the Almighty God.

Wabara, in a statement, said there was an urgent need for all and sundry to imbibe the true meaning of piety and patience in the interest of Nigeria.

While calling on the Nigerian youths to eschew violence in the course of demanding their constitutional rights from the government, he expressed confidence that the government of the APC had the capacity and zeal to reduce the pains that Nigerians were going through at the moment.