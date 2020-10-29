Stanley Uzoaru, Owerri

Former governor of Imo State and Senator Representing Imo West Senatorial District, Owelle Rochas Okorocha has called on Muslims in the country to use the opportunity offered to them by the EID-EL-MAULUD Celebration to embrace peace and pray for the nation and her people.

Senator Okorocha remarked that for the Eid-El Maulud Celebration, which is a very serious religious event among Muslims, to come up, just a few days after the end of the Protests embarked upon by the youths of the Country, speaks volume and then urged Muslims to specifically pray for the peace of the nation and for love among Nigerians.

Senator Okorocha maintained that, with prayers, God could intervene to make the nation overcome her challenges and equally move faster on the path of progress.

He noted that no nation can achieve greatness with a high level of intolerance, but can only achieve that with Unity of purpose and love for one another.