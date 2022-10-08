From Paul Osuyi, Asaba

Delta State Governor and vice-presidential candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Dr. Ifeanyi Okowa, has urged Muslims to embrace peace and love and share same among fellow citizens as the country prepares for general elections in 2023.

He made the call in his message to the Islamic faithful as they celebrate Eid-el-Maulud, the birth of Prophet Muhammad.

In the felicitations contained in a statement by his Chief Press Secretary, Mr. Olisa Ifeajika, on Saturday in Asaba, Okowa urged Muslims to pray particularly for peaceful and united Nigeria.

He urged Nigerians to use the celebration for sober reflection and pray for tolerance and peaceful co-existence in the country, saying that the country could only develop and surmount its challenges when it was peaceful and the people were united.

The governor particularly called on Muslims to use the period to reflect on the challenges bedevilling the country and to spread the virtues of peace, love and charity which the Holy Prophet represented.

“On behalf of the government and people of Delta, I rejoice with and congratulate our muslim brothers as they celebrate the 2022 Eid-el-Maulud in commemoration of the birth of Prophet Muhammad.

“It is a clarion call on all Islamic adherents to rededicate themselves to upholding the teachings of the Holy Qur’an in their personal lives and in their relationships with others,” he said.

He expressed optimism that with Nigerians holding hands together, Nigeria would be great again, and urged the citizenry to be part of the mission to rescue Nigeria from prevailing plagues.