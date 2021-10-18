Obidike Chukwuebuka who’s the Director General – Conference of APC Support Groups and the member of the National Strategic Lobby Committee of the All Progressive Congress has charged Muslims to work for sustainable coexistence of the nation as they celebrate the birth of the Holy Prophet Muhammad.

Obidike disclosed this statement to Pressmen in Abuja while congratulating Muslim faithfuls across the nation and the world on the celebration of Eid-el Maulud, the birthday of the Holy Prophet Muhammad.

He said: “In no doubts, the constant prayers and substantial sacrifices of our Muslim brethren greatly contributes to the relative peace and Progress of this nation. I urge all Nigerians to continue to work for the sustainable peace and security of our nation. This is because we need all hands on deck to ensure the full restoration of lasting peace across the country. Nigeria is a blessed country and as such Nigerians must live in peace and harmony, regardless of religious, political and ethnic differences.

“As we celebrate today, we must not relent in displaying the discipline, restraint, discretion, piety and good neighbourliness . We also must not relent in our prayers for the unity of our nation, and the peaceful coexistence of all Nigerians.

“It is only love, unity and peace that can guarantee our togetherness as a nation, we must keep faith in sustaining the bond our founding fathers built, He said.

“He prayed that the joy of celebrating birth of Prophet Mohammed will keep flourishing in the lives of Muslim faithfuls and the entire Nigerians.”

