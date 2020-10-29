Rose Ejembi, Makurdi

Benue State Governor, Samuel Ortom has enjoined Muslim faithful to use the occasion of this year’s Eid-El-Maulud to pray for peace and unity of Nigeria, particularly now that EndSARS protests are rocking parts of the country.

Ortom, in his message of felicitation signed by his Chief Press Secretary, Terver Akase congratulated all Muslims in the State and other parts of the country as they celebrate Eid-El-Maulud to commemorate the birth of Prophet Muhammad.

While noting that there is nothing impossible before God Almighty, the Governor said if the people wholeheartedly return to Him with supplications, He would heal the land.

He explained further that what Nigeria needs at this time is justice, fairness, equity and an end to impunity, beginning from leaders to the led.

The Governor assured that the country will overcome its current challenges if the right measures are taken to address the people’s yearnings.

“The Governor assures Benue people that the State Government will sustain its collaboration with security agencies to guarantee the safety of lives and property.

“He once again appreciates Benue youths for their conduct during the EndSARS protest in the state which he notes was devoid of violence and acrimony.

“Governor Ortom reaffirms his commitment to hosting of the Benue Youth Summit where issues affecting young people will frankly be discussed and solutions proffered.

“The Governor assures Benue people that his administration will continue to give priority to programmes and policies that seek to speedily drive development in the state,” the statement concluded.