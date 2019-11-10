Rose Ejembi, Makurdi

Benue State Governor, Samuel Ortom has called on all Muslims to seize the opportunity presented by Eid-El-Maulud to pray for peace and unity of Benue State and Nigeria at large as they celebrate the birth of Prophet Mohammed.

The Governor, in a message of felicitation to all Muslims signed by his Chief Press Secretary, Terver Akase assures the people of the state that his administration will continue to collaborate with security agencies to guarantee the safety of lives and property.

“He appreciates Benue people and other Nigerians for the support given to his administration to surmount the security challenges which confronted the state especially in 2018.

“Governor Ortom reaffirms the commitment of the present administration to the creation of numerous economic opportunities for the people,” the statement read in part.