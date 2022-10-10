From Oluseye Ojo, Ibadan

The Oyo South senatorial candidate of the People’s Democratic Party (PDP), Chief Joseph Tegbe, has pledged to continue to prioritise the welfare of the Muslim community in Oyo State.

He gave the promise at the Maulud Nabbyyi programme, organised by the League of Imams and Alfas in Ibadan North-East Local Government Area of the state on Monday, which he attended personally at Iwo Road Central Mosque.

The Muslim community, however, commended Tegbe for his support for the Muslims over the years, including reaching out to religious leaders and the underprivileged during Ramadan and Eid el-Kabir festivals.

Tegbe, in his response, solicited the support of the Muslim Ummah for his senatorial ambition. He promised that he would continue to be available, and accessible l, adding that he would prioritise their welfare when elected as senator during the 2023 general elections.

The Oyo South senatorial candidate pledged continued hajj sponsorship of the Muslim faithful and donation of a bus to the League of Imams and Alfas for the smooth running of its activities.

He also assured them of quality representation and facilitation of projects that would have direct impacts on the lives of the people of the senatorial district, if elected senator in 2023.