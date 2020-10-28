Romanus Ugwu, Abuja

The All Progressives Congress (APC) has pleaded with Nigerians to be circumspect, humane and measured in their utterances and actions in the spirit of Eid-El-Maulud celebration on Thursday.

APC, in a statement issued by the Deputy National Publicity Secretary, Yekini Nabena, urged Nigerians to resist individuals and interests that sow seeds of discord capable of inciting violence and dividing Nigerians along religious, ethnic and other perceived lines.

The ruling party in the statement enjoined Muslim faithful to live the life expoused in the teachings of Prophet Muhammad, Islam, which is centred on belief in Allah, devotion and service to humanity.

“The APC celebrates with Muslim faithful on the occasion of Eid-El-Maulud which commemorates the birth of the Holy Prophet Muhammad (SAW). As expoused in the teachings of Prophet Muhammad, Islam is centred on belief in Allah, devotion and service to humanity.

“We call on Nigerians to use the occasion of Eid-El-Maulud to pray for peace, progress and unity of the nation. We urge Nigerians to be influenced by the great virtues that the Holy Prophet epitomised by imbibing the true meaning of piety, sacrifice, patience and fellowship.

“Today many parts of the country is ravaged by the aftermath of the #EndSARS protests and the unfortunate arson attacks and looting which marred the agitations.

While we seek justice for alleged Police brutality victims and embark on needed police reforms, we also urge peaceful agitations and engagements on all sides.

“To this end, we call on citizens and all stakeholders to take advantage of the Judicial panels of inquiry and restitution being established in states.

“In our public and private spaces, particularly the social media, we must collectively resist individuals and interests that try to sow seeds of discord among us by inciting violence and dividing us along religious, ethnic and other perceived lines. Their intentions are unpatriotic and self-serving.

“From social inclusion, deregulation, anti-corruption, electoral reforms and now police reforms, the President Muhammadu Buhari-led government has not shied away from systemic and institutional reforms when necessary. We urge Nigerians to support these progressive reforms.

“As we progressively reform, rebuild and reposition the country, the APC calls on everyone to be circumspect, humane and measured in our utterances and actions. We renew our call for an end to the looting and arson attacks,” APC noted in the statement read.