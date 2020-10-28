Rivers State Governor, Nyesom Wike, has called on the Muslim community in the State to use the celebration of the Eid-el-Maulud, birth of Prophet Mohammed to advance the cause of religious tolerance and peaceful coexistence.

Governor Wike, in a statement issued yesterday, by his Special Assistant (Media), Kelvin Ebiri, said that his administration would continue to promote religious tolerance among all residents of the state.

He advised the Muslim faithful to imbibe the virtues of love, peace, communal living and honesty, which were qualities of Prophet Mohammed in their daily lives.

The governor urged them to always pray for the government and people of the state, while wishing the Muslim community a wonderful Eid-el-Maulud celebration.

Also, his deputy, Mrs. Ipalibo Banigo, has urged Muslims to continue to live peacefully with their Christian neighbours.

She noted that the Rivers government under the watch of Governor Wike, would continue to provide the enabling environment for all residents to have a sense of belonging irrespective of clime or creed.