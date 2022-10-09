From Tony Osauzo, Benin

The Oba of Benin, Oba Ewuare II, has charged the leadership and followers of Islam to rededicate themselves to the doctrines of Islam, adhere strictly to the virtues of Prophet Muhammad and prevent fundamentalists from making a cannon fodder of their faith.

The Oba gave the charge in a statement issued by his Chief Press Secretary, Iguobaro Osaigbovo, to rejoice with Muslim faithful on the occasion of this year’s Eid-el-Mawlud, the birth of the Holy Prophet Muhammad.

The Benin monarch also urged Muslim faithful to be tolerant of other religions, irrespective of race, tribe, party affiliation for national cohesion.

Besides, he charged government at all levels to redouble their efforts towards addressing the security challenges, reduce poverty and stem the rising menace of out-of-schools children who require protection from the vicissitudes of life in Nigeria.

The Oba, therefore, prayed God Almighty and the ancestors to ward-off evil from Nigeria.