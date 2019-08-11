Fred Itua, Abuja

Minority Leader of the Senate Enyinnaya Abaribe yesterday urged Nigerians to put the country first in all their dealings.

In a message released in Abuja to felicitate with the Muslim faithful on the occasion of the Eid-fitri celebrations, the senator encouraged the adherents of the faith to continue to pray for the development, security in the country and peaceful coexistence of her people.

The country he said is passing through a very difficult phase occasioned by a scary security situation never seen before.

He added that “with the prayer of Nigerians and the honest application of laws by her leaders this shall pass and we shall return to the path of peace and sustained economic development.”

The Minority Leader urged the Muslim community not to relent in their prayers and to use the occasion of the festivities for total supplication to God for peace and unity.