Linus Oota, Lafia

Nasarawa state governor, Abdullahi Sule has urged the people of the state to use the Eid-II-Kabir period to ensure peace and unity among themselves.

According to a statement made available to Journalists yesterday in Lafia and signed by the governor’s director-general, communications and press affairs , Yakubu Lamai , governor Sule vows to foster unity among the people.

“There is no better time than now to call on the good people of Nasarawa state to stand together for unity and peaceful coexistence. Indeed God Almighty has blessed us with so many resources, Allah has blessed us with so much kindness and He has blessed us with an auspicious period such as this, when we can all come together to live in peace with one another.

” So I call on my fellow citizens of Nasarawa state to continue to remain calm and live in peace with one another because from all indications, progress is coming to Nasarawa state! Blessings are coming to this state! Unity is coming to this state and if we continue irrespective of our ethnic diversity, religious differences, if we continue to respect one another and live in peace with one another then we will see alot of progress and development.

“On behalf of the Government of Nasarawa state, I wish every citizen of Nasarawa state a very very peaceful Eid-Il-Kabir and a very peaceful period of sober reflection. I sincerely hope that we the Muslims will learn from the teachings of this period.

“This is the period of sacrifice to Almighty Allah and the period of sacrifice to one another, a period of sacrifice to our families and a period of sacrifice to our neighbours so I wish all a blessed and Happy Eid-Il-Kabir” the statement said.