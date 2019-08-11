Timothy Olanrewaju, Maiduguri

Gov Babagana Zulum has called for prayer for the military troops at the battlefields, fighting Boko Haram while others are celebrating the Muslim festival.

Zulum in his Eid kabir message in Maiduguri, Borno State capital on Sunday, urged citizens of the state and Nigerians to remember and pray for soldiers, other state armed forces including the Civilian JTF and vigilante who despite the festivities are currently in front lines making sacrifices in fighting Boko Haram insurgents.

“With the Eid-el-Kabir being about faith and sacrifices in obedience to Allah, citizens should without loosing focus on spiritual essence, also reflect very deeply, that even as we all gather in exciting congregations, share moments with our loved ones, exchange visits and gifts with families and friends, there are soldiers, policemen, other armed forces and the para-military and the DSS, volunteers from the Civilian JTF, hunters and vigilantes who are in war fronts sacrificing their safety,” he said in a message released by his Special Adviser on Public Relations and Strategy, Isa Gusau.

He appealed to the people to share whatever they have with the families of military personnel or other state forces killed in the counter-insurgency war in the North East. He said this was necessary in recognition and appreciation of their sacrifices in building peace in the area. He said it might have been impossible to celebrate Sallah or any festival safe for the sacrifices made by the fallen heroes to protect the area from Boko Haram aggressors.

The governor also reminded the people of the fact that thousands of their fellows have remained in camps for displaced persons or taking refuge and celebrating their Sallah outside their communities as a result of displacement inflicted by insurgents.

“Thousands of orphans, hundreds of old and weak women and men‎ will be celebrating the Sallah as displaced persons in government camps within Nigeria and as refugees in republics of Niger, Cameroon and Chad. We owe them our prayers for permanent peace and restoration of livelihoods in their communities so that insha’Allah, this will be their last Sallah as IDPs and refugees. Aside prayers, we owe them support. I appeal to citizens to extend kinds gestures to displaced persons within their reach,” he said.

He assured that the security agencies were already working to ensure the safety of lives and property in the state troubled by continuous Boko Haram attacks.